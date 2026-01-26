Severn Trent asks customers to not be a “Traitor” to their pipes

As the popular BBC television show, The Traitors, came to a tense grand finale last week, the water and waste company is highlighting everyday household items can pose as innocent “Faithfuls”, but can quickly turn into silent saboteurs of the sewers, drains and pipes.

To help customers stay one step ahead, Severn Trent is sharing practical tips that can “banish” bad habits throughout the home, protecting them from costly blockages while helping to save water at the same time.

By making just a few small changes, households can help keep the sewer network running smoothly and avoid the unpleasant fallout of blocked pipes.

Top tips for customers to think about include:

1. Remember only the faithful three:

Only flush pee, poo and (toilet) paper – nothing else! Wipes, cotton buds, and sanitary products belong in the bin

2. Be a Binner, Not a Blocker

Scrape leftover fats and oils into a container and pop them in the bin – not down the sink

Use kitchen roll to soak up grease from pans before washing up

3. Bin the Wipes

Even ‘flushable’ wipes don’t break down like toilet paper. Keep a bathroom bin handy and toss them there instead

4. Make Water-Saving Resolutions

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth – it can save up to 6 litres a minute

Fix dripping taps – one drip per second can waste over 5,000 litres a year

Shorten your shower by just one minute – every drop counts

Last year alone, Severn Trent cleared nearly 30,000 blockages, many caused by items that should never have gone down the loo or sink.

In total, they also removed 20 million litres of fats, oils and greases (FOG) from the sewers, which is enough to fill six Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Grant Mitchell, Blockages Lead for Severn Trent, said: “We want everyone to stay loyal to their loos. Most sewer blockages are completely avoidable, and the biggest causes are items that shouldn’t be flushed or poured away. By keeping Traitor items out of the network, our customers can protect their drains and prevent damage to homes and communities.”

Howard Perry, Network Operations Lead for Leakage, added: “When it comes to water, everyday habits can quietly betray us. Leaving taps running, ignoring dripping leaks or taking long showers all waste precious water.

“By spotting these hidden culprits and making small changes, our customers can protect supplies and help us keep water flowing for everyone.”