Oswestry Cancer Buddies hear about counselling

Ben joined the growing group informally for a cuppa and explained how the Lingen Davies partnership means that counselling can be provided for people aged 18 and over who are acting as a carer to someone with cancer. This includes family, a partner, friend or another close person of those living with the condition because he understands that, when someone close to you is facing cancer, your world changes too. Ben said, “One may feel overwhelmed, isolated, angry, anxious, depressed, or invisible. It’s vital to remember that you matter and your wellbeing is just as important.”

Ben can be contacted directly using email address hello@orbitcounselling.co.uk or phone number 07359 796158.

Photo attached shows Ben Payne from Orbit Counselling joining Oswestry Cancer Buddies for a cuppa.

Oswestry Cancer Buddies organiser Linda Lade said: "The value of Wellbeing support at a time when you are touched by cancer cannot be underestimated. So often partners and those close to those with cancer have all sorts of issues to struggle with. It’s so important that they also seek and get support and Ben Payne from Orbit Counselling can help.”

Oswestry Cancer Buddies drop-in meet is every second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Meeting Room of Oswestry Library, Arthur Street, Oswestry 2.30pm to 3.30pm and everyone is welcome as a sufferer, partner or carer and regardless of the cancer. Linda greets everyone with a smile and a cup of tea or coffee and everyone has a chat or there is a speaker.

More information about Oswestry Cancer Buddies is available on Facebook or by contacting Linda on 07711 981984 or via email at oswestrycancerbuddies@gmail.com.