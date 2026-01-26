Community charity seeks 10 volunteers to take to the skies

4 All Foundation has ten places available for its 4 All Big Jump skydive taking place on Saturday, June 20, at Skydive Tilstock near Whitchurch.

Funds raised will help support the charity in its work around community engagement, sports participation, education and employment, and health and wellbeing. This includes providing a wealth of activities and programmes in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and the wider region including youth clubs, wellbeing groups, a football association, holiday programmes, SEN groups and family drop-ins and workshops.

Since launching as an independent charity in 2022, 4 All has engaged with thousands of children and adults aged from newborn to 97, and forged partnerships with multiple schools, colleges, local authorities, private companies and other organisations from around the area.

4 All is looking for ten skydive volunteers

Gemma Hargreaves, Corporate & Events Engagement Officer, said: “We know completing a tandem skydive is something on many people’s bucket list, so we’d love to see volunteers coming forward to not only do something they’ve always dreamed of, but also to raise money for their community in the process.

“We’ll be there to support the group all the way, from helping them with their fundraising efforts to cheering them on during the Big Jump. It promises to be a fantastic day, and we’re really excited to be hosting our very first skydive event.”

Those taking part can either choose to pay the full cost of the skydive themselves (£350) or can donate £70 towards the cost and then commit to raising a minimum of £350 through sponsorship. Health and safety restrictions apply, with a maximum individual weight of 15st – and anyone aged over 60 will need to have a fitness to jump form signed by their GP.

For more information or to sign up to the Big Jump, email Gemma at fundraising@4all.foundation. To find out more about 4 All, simply visit 4all.foundation or search for the charity on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.