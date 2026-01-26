Borderland Rotary gets rare glimpse of prison oversight

Ms Anscombe said: “Most people have little idea of the goings on inside our prisons and even less are aware that inside every prison in the country, there’s an IMB made up of members of the public doing an extraordinary job – and we’re currently recruiting – so if you want to join a team to monitor life in prison and the fair and humane treatment of prisoners, now’s the time to come forward”.

IMB members have full access to the prison to monitor the day-to-day life of those held there and you could be talking to a prisoner who’s worried or vulnerable, who isn’t able to access the support they need, or who needs help to sort out some practical problems.

Steve Jerman, president of Borderland & Sophie Anscombe from the Independent Monitoring Board

“So, if you are looking to develop your skillset”. Continued Ms Anscombe, “Gain practical experience or just wish to volunteer and give something back to the community as a whole, this may be the place for you. I’ve found my work with the IMB very interesting and extremely rewarding”.

Discover how you can make a difference at imb.org.uk