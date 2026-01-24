'I had a stroke at 33 - but now I volunteer as a magistrate in the West Midlands'

It comes as the Government launched a national recruitment campaign to recruit thousands of magistrates across every jurisdiction.

Magistrates play a vital role in delivering justice across England and Wales in a variety of jurisdictions – including in the criminal courts. They are all volunteers and are expected to dedicate a minimum of 13 days a year to sitting on cases, meaning many magistrates fulfil this crucial role alongside full-time employment and caring responsibilities.

The launch of the campaign follows the announcement in December that magistrates will play a greater part in delivering justice as part of the Government’s response to part one of Sir Brian Leveson’s Independent Review of Criminal Courts.

Under the plans magistrates in the Magistrates’ Court will hear more cases as defendants will no longer be able to elect for a trial by jury for minor offences. Magistrates would also gain the power to sentence offenders to up to 18 months in prison, with an option for this to be extended to 24 months in the future.

Currently, around 90% of all criminal cases conclude in the Magistrates’ Court with that proportion expected to rise under the Government’s plans.

Sheila Chingono, 35, is determined to give back to her community after recovering from a stroke. She serves courts in Walsall, Wolverhampton and Dudley from her new home in Nuneaton and is a determined volunteer.

The stroke in 2023 left her paralysed on her left side, just nine months after her wedding, but Sheila has fought back.

Sheila said:

“I have found my purpose and people need to realise that they can do this – help the community by being a magistrate.

“You just need an open mind, sound judgement, and the ability to work as part of a team. Training and expert legal advisers support you every step of the way.

“The rewards you get by making a difference are massive and I want to break down barriers – people from all parts of the community need to be involved.

“I juggle a full-time job with volunteering and it can be done. It needs to be done.”

Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, said:

“Magistrates play a vital role in our court system – hearing thousands of cases across every jurisdiction and delivering justice.

“They are everyday people – and we need more people of every age and background to volunteer not just to deliver justice but to serve and represent their local communities.

“Volunteering to become a magistrate can make a real difference to your life and the lives of others – that's why I’m calling on the public to apply and play your part.”

The current recruitment campaign is seeking to appoint several thousand new magistrates across the country over the next few years. Not only will it aim to appoint more magistrates, but it will also help ensure the magistracy better reflects the communities they serve.

All magistrates are given robust training and an experienced mentor in their first year to develop their skills and legal knowledge. They are also supported with specialist legal advisors to allow them to deal with a range of cases. The top qualities that Ministry of Justice and the Judiciary look for in potential candidates are good communication skills, a sense of fairness and the ability to see an argument from different sides. Candidates are being sought to fill positions across all jurisdictions including criminal work, youth cases, as well as certain civil and family proceedings.

The Ministry of Justice is currently looking for people aged 18 and over to volunteer, with the expectation of five years’ service and statutory retirement age of 75. All magistrates receive full training, mentoring, and ongoing support from a legal adviser, who will help them follow the correct procedures. All decisions are made as part of a team of magistrates to ensure a balanced and fair consideration of cases.