More female recruits close Rotary club’s membership gap

Following only the second induction of a female member in its near 40-year history, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club announced today that it has added another.

Gemma Wasteney is now following in the footsteps of former member Maria Jones and previous latest new recruit Joycelin Hoyland.

Also joining them in their capacity as corporate members are Karen Corcoran (Radfield Home Care) and Julia Clarke, Nicola Brockley and Sara Biffen (SaTH).

“With the latest induction of Gemma, I am delighted that the club is now making most welcome steady progress in addressing the gap in the balance of our membership,” said president Johnathan Callwood who himself is one of its more recent recruits.

“In welcoming Gemma into full membership, I am confident it won’t be long before more females come along to further strengthen our ranks and enable us to fulfil even more ambitious challenges in the months - and years - ahead.

President Johnathan Callwood presents latest Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club member Gemma Wasteney with her lapel badge.

“Gemma brings a new set of skills to the strong portfolio we are establishing and I know she is enthusiastically looking forward to helping the club to further progress.

“These are exciting times for Rotary as we look to build on the momentum created by welcoming our first two new women members as we continue to grow a more balanced and diverse club.

“We’re keen to encourage more women to consider joining us and getting involved in the many opportunities we have to offer.”

Johnathan added: “One of these is the new club secretary role, which would suit anyone, regardless of background, who is looking for a rewarding challenge and wants to play a key part in what Rotary uniquely offers.”

At her induction, Gemma was presented with a Rotary lapel badge and copy of the club handbook. She said: “I am very excited to be joining Shrewsbury Severn Rotary and working with members on the many new ideas and projects the club hopes to undertake.”

Anyone – male and female – interested in knowing more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact president@shrewsburyrotary.co.uk or vicepresident@shrewsburyrotary.co.uk