Local ceramic artist brings handmade work to Shrewsbury

Kaori, the maker behind te. by kao, will be exhibiting her ceramics at the boutique on Saturday, January 31, with the event running from 10am to 4pm. The one-day collaboration celebrates local creativity and craftsmanship, bringing handmade ceramic pieces into a retail setting.

Kaori is a familiar figure within Shrewsbury’s creative community. In 2025, she took part in Forage, a collective exhibition at Swan Hill Studios, and she regularly participates in Drawn Collective events. She has also collaborated on limited-edition works with artists Matt Sewell, Sam Pooley Stride, and Molly V.

Born in Osaka and raised near Tokyo, Kaori moved to the UK and is now based in Shropshire, where she works from her garden studio. She founded te. by kao in 2016, with the name translating as “handmade by Kaori.” Her ceramics are known for their clean lines, subtle playfulness, and practical design, with a strong emphasis on everyday use and longevity.

With her work. Picture: Nana Mazharov

The event at Jigsaw will give visitors the chance to meet Kaori in person and learn more about her practice, as well as view and purchase a selection of her work. The boutique will also be offering personal styling sessions on the day, along with refreshments and exclusive in-store discounts.

The collaboration reflects a growing interest among local retailers in supporting independent makers and showcasing regional talent, while offering shoppers a more experiential way to engage with art and design.

The event is open to the public, and no booking is required.