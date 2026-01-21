Steam, diesel and family fun await at the 2026 Llangollen & Corwen Railway gala

The event will recreate the atmosphere of a classic branch line, with frequent services operating throughout the three days.

The 2026 gala will feature a strong and varied line up of steam and diesel power, including an exciting visiting locomotive in the form of 1924-built Great Western Railway Small Prairie No 4555. This will be joined by the railway’s home fleet of GWR Pannier Tank No 7754, 2-8-0 “Heavy Freight” locomotive No 3802, and the final running days of visiting Swindon-built diesel-hydraulic Class 14 D9525. A second guest locomotive is also due to be announced next week.

The Brake Vans are an extremely popular part of the Gala.

The appearance of Great Western Railway Small Prairie No 4555 will be particularly significant, marking the locomotive’s return to the Dee Valley for the first time since 26 September 1964, when it worked a Talyllyn Railway AGM special rail tour. During its working life, 4555 spent several years allocated to both Machynlleth and Pwllheli sheds, operating services along the Cambrian Coast and giving this 2-6-2T Small Prairie locomotive a strong historic connection to Mid and North Wales.

Great Western Railway Small Prairie No 4555

One of her sister locomotives, Small Prairie No 5532, is currently under restoration at Llangollen, having never steamed in preservation. Owned by the Llangollen Railway Great Western Locomotive Group, the part-complete locomotive will be on display at Llangollen Motive Power Depot, where gala visitors will be able to see it during guided shed tours.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy unlimited train travel with their gala tickets, allowing them to travel as many times as they like and hop on and off at all stations along the line. In addition to an intensive passenger service timetable, the gala will also feature Brake Van Rides, offering visitors the chance to travel in freight train brake vans and experience the railway from a very different perspective.

A wide range of catering and refreshment options will be available across the railway, including bars at Llangollen in the Henry Robertson Suite, Glyndyfrdwy and Corwen, tea rooms at Berwyn and Glyndyfrdwy, refreshments in Corwen, and hot food available at Llangollen.

Iain Ross - the organiser of the Branch Line Gala

Additional attractions across the weekend will include:

Shed tours at Llangollen, available Friday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm (Priced separately at £5)

Free Heritage bus service shuttles operating between Wrexham, Ruabon and Llangollen.

Station stalls on Llangollen Station ramp and at Corwen

Volunteer Matthew Carty will be busy on the footplate at the Gala

A bar with live music will also feature, with folk and Americana singer Chris Greve performing on Saturday 11 April in the Llangollen marquee on the station ramp from 7pm to 11pm. Entry will be free for wristband holders, with tickets available on the door.

Chris Hill is a popular member of the steam team

Ticket Prices:

Adults: 1 Day: £36, 2 Days: £65, 3 Days: £86

Children: 1 Day: £6, 2 Days: £10, 3 Days: £15

Dogs: £3

Tickets are on sale now, with full details and advance booking available at llangollen-railway.co.uk

The Railway Gala was a huge success in 2025

Iain Ross, Event Organiser for the Branch Line Gala, said. “Branch line galas are all about atmosphere, variety and running trains the way they were meant to be run, and that is exactly what we are planning for April 2026. With an outstanding mix of Great Western steam, visiting diesel power and intensive services along the full length of the line, this gala will showcase the Llangollen and Corwen Railway at its very best. I have been involved with our railway from a very early age, and I am delighted to be so heavily involved in this amazing showcase for our railway.

“The final running days of Class 14 D9525 make this event particularly special, and we are delighted to be welcoming the 1924-built Small Prairie No 4555 back to the Dee Valley for the first time in more than sixty years. With its strong links to Machynlleth and Pwllheli on the Cambrian Coast, it feels entirely at home in North Wales.

“Importantly, we want this to be an event that families can enjoy together, with children’s tickets available from just £6 and unlimited train travel included, making it great value for a full day out. Add in brake van rides, live music, heritage buses, shed tours and great food and drink across the railway, and there will be something for everyone, whether you are a dedicated enthusiast or visiting for the first time.”