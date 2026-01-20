The Classic Rock Show promise 'riffs galore' on 2026 world tour, including Shrewsbury dates

An amazing opportunity for rock fans young and old to celebrate three decades of the world’s greatest classic rock music, the highly-acclaimed band will thrill audiences on their new run of UK live shows which includes Shrewsbury Theatre Severn on January 26 and February 24.

The Classic Rock Show, who recently clocked-up an incredible 100 million YouTube views worldwide, perform with note-for-note vocal and instrumental precision, bringing every rock fan’s favourite original iconic and era-defining recordings back to life on-stage, with an amazing multi-million dollar sound and light show to match.

Classic Rock Show. Picture: Manny Manson

Paying tribute to its favourite rock heroes, the live band thunders through legendary performances of music from the likes of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Queen, The Rolling Stones, The Eagles, AC/DC, The Beatles, Dire Straits, Meat Loaf, ZZ Top, Eric Clapton, Aerosmith, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Who, Boston, Toto, Van Halen, Fleetwood Mac and many more.

Each show promises anthem after anthem, riff after riff and solo after solo, all culminating in a show-stopping guitar duel that is definitely not to be missed.

Talking today about the band’s 2026 world tour, Classic Rock Show vocalist/guitarist & musical director James Cole says; “The Classic Rock Show is building momentum year on year and we’re thrilled to announce our biggest tour yet. Bigger, brighter, louder. We are proud to be able to celebrate the best genre in music and keep the legacy of our heroes alive on the live stage.”

Remaining tickets for the Classic Rock Show's 2026 UK tour at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn can be found here.

For more dates and venues, head to theclassicrockshow.com