Strong start for essential Berwyn Tunnel track renewal works

The work focuses on replacing sections of life-expired track within the tunnel, including rails, sleepers and associated components, to ensure the railway remains safe, reliable, and fit for continued operation. This is a major piece of infrastructure work and a vital investment in the future of the line.

Berwyn Tunnel is one of the most historic and challenging locations on the former Ruabon to Barmouth line. Built between 1864 and 1865 as part of the Llangollen and Corwen Railway, the 689-yard curving tunnel lay unused for decades before being brought back into service in the 1990s. Its age, length and confined environment mean that renewal work must be carefully planned and tightly controlled.

During the current programme, the existing track is being carefully removed in sections and taken out of the tunnel using specialist rail vehicles. Usable materials are being recovered and reused where possible, while worn-out components are responsibly removed. The track bed is then renewed before new concrete sleepers and modern flat-bottom rail are installed, using mechanical plant to reduce manual handling and improve safety.

The Railway’s Engineering Manager Tim Pulford, with Kyle Owen, Dave Shaw and Will Shaw at the start of the iconic Berwyn Tunnel.

Dave Shaw, Permanent Way Supervisor and Person in Charge of the Works at the Railway, said: “This has been an excellent first week and a real credit to everyone involved. Replacing track in a tunnel like Berwyn is complex work, but it is absolutely critical to the safe operation of the railway. The team is following the plan carefully and delivering exactly what was needed.”

Llangollen Railway Trust’s Engineering Manager Tim Pulford added: “I’m extremely proud of the way the team has approached this project. It’s demanding work in a challenging environment, and the professionalism, teamwork and attention to safety we’ve seen so far has been outstanding. We’d like to thank all the volunteers who have helped so far including our Civil’s Team, whose help has been invaluable.”

The works are being carried out under a controlled engineering possession, with all activity overseen by the Permanent Way Supervisor and supported by employed staff, permanent way volunteers and specialist contractors. The completed track will be fully inspected and signed off before being returned to use.

Llangollen and Corwen Railway’s Permanent Way Supervisor Dave Shaw is leading the team.

This investment is essential to the long-term operation of the railway, reduce the risk of unplanned disruption and ensure trains can continue to run safely through one of the line’s most important structures.

Alongside this work, the team at Llangollen and Corwen Railway is already preparing for the 2026 season. Whilst the tunnel track removal is completed, the popular Berwyn Shuttle has been announced for 14, 15, 18 and 21 February. The 2026 season starts Saturday, February 28 – with the first full line Llangollen to Corwen return after the completion of the works. Other highlights include the Branch Line Gala from 10 to 12 April.

The renewal work now under way will play a key role in supporting these services and the wider running of the railway.

With a successful first week completed, the project will now move into its next stages, maintaining the same high standards of safety, care and delivery.