Tree of Light inspires remembrance across Shrewsbury

The latest appeal organised by Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has raised around £4,600 with gift aid included.

Club secretary Gareth Watkins, who organises the Tree of Light sponsorship, has told members of the significant fundraising success once again.

“It is a big thank you to Dyke Yaxley for preparing, printing and posting the sponsor letters and as a result of the continued support of their wonderful team there was minimal cost associated with the campaign.

“I would also like to thank Ann Watkin and her sister Susan Wylie for preparing no fewer than 500 Tree of Light envelopes for posting which was also a major part of the organisation which has contributed to the success of the appeal.”

He added: “The Tree of Light is a marvellous annual event which has been running for 28 years.

“As a result, this magnificent enterprise has raised a total of nearly a quarter of a million pounds which is used to support charities and good causes in the local community.”

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club will be announcing beneficiaries of the latest Tree of Light campaign in the coming weeks.

For further information about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club contact president@shrewsburyrotary.co.uk or vicepresident@shrewsburyrotary.co.uk