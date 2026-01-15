Jules Convenience fundraising year ends with a £750 contribution to Little Stars Charity

Little Stars Charity provides essential items, including clothing, bedding, and baby equipment, to families across Shropshire who are in need. That brings the total amount raised for local charities and good causes in 2025 by Julie Kaur, owner of Jules Convenience, and her customers to £9,500.

Julie visited Little Stars Charity’s newly established headquarters in Shrewsbury to learn more about the valuable work being done by its founder and Chief Executive Officer, Leanne Simcoe, and her team within Telford and the wider county.

L to R Leanne Simcoe, Founder & CEO, Little Stars, Hannah Stoddart, Operations Manager, Little Stars and Julie Kaur, Jules Convenience, with items waiting to go out to Telford families.

Julie said: As a mother of three and a grandmother of three, it’s heartbreaking to see just how many families and single parents struggle to supply their children with even the most basic necessities, like cots, prams, or warm clothing during winter,” Julie said. “What Leanne and the team at Little Stars have accomplished in just a few short years is truly inspiring. After meeting her at the Best Businesswomen’s Awards, I was moved by her passion and enthusiasm to help others. I’m delighted that our fundraising can play a small part in helping families get the support they so desperately need.”

Leanne Simcoe, founder and director of Little Stars Charity, expressed her gratitude for the support. “It’s businesses like Jules Convenience that help raise much-needed awareness about the challenges so many families in Shropshire are facing. Many parents are still struggling to provide their children with essential items, and we rely entirely on the generosity of our community – through donations, volunteering, and fundraising – to continue this vital mission.

“As referrals for our services grow, our new headquarters will allow us to receive, sort, and distribute more donated items quickly to the families who need them most. With the increase in demand, support like this is essential in ensuring no child is left without the basics they need.”

In addition to the £750 donation to Little Stars, December’s fundraising activities at Jules Convenience also raised another £750, which was donated to the Ironbridge & Severn Gorge Lions Club. The Lions Club works across the local community, helping to alleviate poverty and support those in need.

The next Little Stars event is the Tanner Fizz Tasting & Wine Cellar Tour Fundraiser on Friday, March 20, where you can explore the historic wine cellars and sample some fine wines. littlestarscharity.org/events/tanner-fizz-tasting-wine-cellar-tour-fundraiser/