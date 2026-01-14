Theatre unveils exciting spring season of music, talks and cinema

The community theatre, part of Moreton Hall School, has revealed a diverse and exciting spring line-up, featuring live music, celebrity and author talks, cinema screenings and community events. The season promises something for audiences of all ages, continuing the theatre’s commitment to creativity, culture and accessibility.

Among the highlights of the Spring programme are the return of much-loved live music favourites, including Fleetwood Shack, back by popular demand, and the feel-good tribute show ABBA Sensation, bringing iconic hits and high-energy performances to the Holroyd stage.

Alongside its Spring events programme, The Holroyd Community Theatre will also continue its popular weekly offering, which runs throughout the year. These include Monday Warm-Up, designed especially for young people and adults aged 16+ with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), Face2Face Performance Academy, Buggy Walks, and Dance for Parkinsons. These regular sessions play a vital role in supporting wellbeing, creativity and connection within the local community.

Fleetwood Shack

Creative Director of the theatre, Michael Jenkins, said: “Our Spring programme really builds on the momentum we’ve seen over the past year. From live music and cinema to inspiring talks and community events, this season celebrates everything The Holroyd stands for: engage, educate, enrich.

“What’s just as important, and something we’re incredibly proud of, is our weekly programme. Sessions like The Monday Warm-Up for people, Face2Face Performance Academy, Buggy Walks and Dance for Parkinson are absolutely brilliant are very well attended. They show how theatre can support wellbeing and connection, and they sit at the very heart of what we do as a community theatre.”

ABBA Sensation

The Spring season also includes a series of popular ‘in conversation’ events presented in partnership with Oswestry’s award-winning independent bookshop, BOOKA, alongside National Theatre Live screenings and special community gatherings.

Speaking about the wider impact of live theatre and events, Michael Brewer, Principal of Moreton Hall, said: “Live theatre and cultural events play a vital role in enriching community life. Having a venue like The Holroyd on our site creates opportunities for people of all ages to engage with the arts, be inspired and connect with one another.

“The Spring programme demonstrates the powerful impact that live performance and shared cultural experiences can have, both for our pupils and for the wider community.”

The Holroyd Community Theatre continues to be a cornerstone of arts and culture for Oswestry and the surrounding areas. As Spring approaches, audiences are invited to enjoy a season filled with music, conversation and meaningful moments on stage and beyond.

To read more about the Spring programme and to book tickets, visit theholroydtheatre.co.uk or call 01691 776069.