Roxette UK to bring the hits of the legendary Swedish duo to Wolverhampton

A hand-picked group of seasoned and passionate musicians who remain true to the iconic sound that defined Roxette’s music, Roxette UK's show is both authentic and exhilarating.

Their performance captures the essence of Roxette’s infectious pop-rock melodies, blending upbeat rhythms with heartfelt ballads that made the band a worldwide sensation. This is a show that perfectly emulates the vibrant chemistry between Per Gessle and Marie Fredriksson, with a lead vocalist who mirrors Marie’s powerful voice and dynamic stage presence.

Whether you’re reliving the golden era of 80s and 90s pop, or discovering these classic songs for the first time, Roxette UK guarantees an unforgettable night of nostalgia, fun and pure pop magic.

Roxette UK

Their performances deliver an energetic and entertaining tribute that leaves audiences singing along and dancing to every song. Roxette UK is more than just a tribute – it’s an immersive celebration of Roxette’s musical legacy, bringing fans together to experience the joy, love and power of their timeless hits.

For more information and to book, head to: kkssteelmill.co.uk/event-roxette-uk

Roxette UK