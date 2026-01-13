Local business reports surge in outdoor space makeovers by homeowners

“Driveways, patios and gardens aren’t just practical spaces anymore,” he says. “People want areas that feel relaxing, inviting and an extension of their home – somewhere to unwind at the end of the day.”

From stylish finishes to carefully planned layouts that suit real family life, outdoor design is becoming more thoughtful than ever. And one material is taking centre stage: pattern imprinted concrete.

“People are creating outdoor kitchens, hot tub corners, cosy fire pit areas – proper living spaces they can use all year round,” Bradley explains. “That trend began during Covid, but six years later it hasn’t gone away. If anything, it’s grown even stronger.”

With more homeowners choosing long-lasting, high-quality improvements, here are the key trends Bradley and his team believe will define outdoor living in 2026:

Nature-inspired finishes

There’s a rising preference for materials that bring a natural look and feel. Concrete patterns that mimic stone, slate or timber are hugely popular, offering the charm of traditional materials without issues like weeds, wobbly blocks or uneven ground. Cobblestone designs complement period homes beautifully, while larger slate and flagstone effects suit modern properties.

Warm, modern colour palettes

This year’s colours are all about warm, calming neutrals – soft taupes, gentle greys, rich charcoals and touches of bronze. Two-tone layouts are also on trend, with darker borders framing lighter central areas for a subtle, stylish finish.

An example by Codsall Driveways & Cobblecrete

Practical layouts for everyday life

Families want outdoor spaces that make life easier: extra parking room, smoother turning areas and clear, well-planned pathways. Pattern imprinted concrete is ideal for awkward shapes or sloping gardens, and subtle gradient adjustments can improve drainage and reduce puddling.

Low maintenance, high impact

With no individual blocks to shift and a sealed surface that helps prevent weeds and stains, pattern imprinted concrete delivers a clean, durable finish with minimal upkeep.

Personal touches

Homeowners in 2026 want spaces that feel uniquely theirs. From decorative borders to custom colour blends, patterned concrete allows for bespoke designs that truly complement both home and lifestyle.