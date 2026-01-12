Hands Together Ludlow brings warmth and companionship to those spending time alone

It marked the first time the event was held in the charity’s kitchen at Lower Galdeford. Despite initial concerns about the limited space, the day was a great success, with everyone enjoying a full Christmas lunch in a welcoming and joyful atmosphere.

Food Coordinator, Julia Doig said: “The Hands Together Christmas Day lunch went very well this year. We were slightly apprehensive about cooking in such a small kitchen, but it proved far less tricky than expected — and everyone ended up with lunch!”

Volunteers serving Christmas Dinner.

The charity received generous support from local businesses, with Ludlow Farmshop donating turkey crowns and Christmas puddings, as well as smoked salmon that allowed volunteers to prepare festive canapés as a starter. Additional donations of fresh vegetables were kindly provided by Myriad Organics and Ludlow Market.

The meal itself was prepared and cooked by a dedicated team of volunteers, including a family group on Christmas Eve and a strong team on Christmas Day. “It is thoroughly heart-warming that people are happy to give up their own family time to provide this essential lunch for anyone who would otherwise be alone on Christmas Day,” Julia added.

Volunteers smile after serving Christmas Dinner.

Guests enjoyed a traditional Christmas feast, complete with roast turkey, hot and plentiful gravy, roast potatoes, sprouts, neeps, bread sauce and cranberry sauce. Festivities began with carol singing led by a group of volunteer singers, followed by the pulling of crackers and dessert — Christmas pudding or trifle, both served with generous helpings of whipped cream.

The day was filled with laughter and companionship, with one volunteer remarking how glad he was to be part of the event, and another noting the joy of seeing a usually shy guest laughing and engaging with others.

“It really was a lovely day,” said Julia. “It just couldn’t be better. Thank you to everyone who made it possible.”