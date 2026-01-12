Do Something Big: Join the Early Years workforce and start your career

Nearly half of West-Midland adults (46%) say working with young children offers a strong sense of purpose, with nearly six in 10 (55%) describing it as a meaningful career. The findings sit at the heart of the Do Something Big campaign, encouraging people to rethink careers and choose work that offers lasting meaning and impact.

The research also shows that while two-thirds of West-Midlanders (63%) start the year with good intentions, a seventh (15%) give up on their New Year's resolutions by mid-January or earlier. Whereas eight in 10 (80%) admit they’ll drop the ball and quit all of them in the short term.

However, this year there are signs of a shift. Half (51%) of those surveyed in the region say they want their resolutions to make a positive impact beyond just themselves, suggesting Brits are looking for more than quick wins as we head into 2026.

For those considering a career change, meaning matters. One in five (20%) say doing something more meaningful is their biggest motivator, while one in seven (15%) want to feel emotionally fulfilled at work.

Further research findings highlight over seven in 10 (71%) believe early years education plays a crucial role in children’s learning and wellbeing. Whereas, nearly three quarters (73%) say early years educators help shape children’s futures in lasting ways.

Minister for Early Education, Olivia Bailey MP, said: “The new year is a time when many people reflect on what they want from their working lives and look for change that feels genuinely meaningful. A career in the early years offers exactly that. Every day, early years professionals positively shape children’s development and support families during the most important years of a child’s life. Through our Plan for Change, we want every child to have the best start in life, with tens of thousands more children school-ready by the age of five, and the early years workforce is central to making that happen. For anyone considering a career change this January, early years offers purpose, fulfilment and the chance to do something big that truly matters.”

The findings reflect the reality of working in early years, where educators play a vital role in shaping children’s confidence, language and emotional development from the very start of their lives. From supporting a child’s first words to helping them build friendships and resilience, early years professionals see the impact of their work every day.

With flexible entry routes, clear progression opportunities, and the chance to make a lasting difference to children, families and communities, early years careers offer the purpose and fulfilment people say they are looking for. For those ready to do something big and begin a rewarding new chapter, now is the time to start.

Visit the Department for Education’s Do Something Big campaign website to find out how to join the early years workforce, access training, and take the first step towards a meaningful career. Do something big - Early Years Careers