Traitors star urges people to 'go all in' against cancer at Race for Life in Shropshire

The charity’s much-loved events will be taking place across the UK from May to July as communities go ‘all in’ against cancer to raise funds for life-saving research. Anyone who signs up in January can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a New Year sale by using the code RFL26NY.

Every year around 34,600 people are diagnosed with cancer in the West Midlands and Shropshire region. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, detect and treat the disease - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.

The Traitors winner Leanne Quigley with partner, Sophie Jones and their children at Race for Life

There are three Race for Life events taking place in Shropshire during May starting with Weston Park Pretty Muddy, a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course on Saturday, May 9th. Children aged 6-12 can join in their own muddy event but people of all ages and abilities can join 3k, 5k or 10k Race for Life events later in the month.

Race for Life 5k and 10k events take place at Telford Town Park on Sunday, May 24, while Race for Life 3k and 5k events will be staged at The Quarry Park and Garden in Shrewsbury on Sunday, May 31.

Leanne Quigley crosses the finish line with partner Sophie Jones & friends

Leanne Quigley took part in Race for Life with her fiancé Sophie Jones after Sophie was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2024. The couple led a team who raised more than £1,200 by completing a Pretty Muddy event last summer - an emotional milestone which marked the end of almost a year of treatment. Sophie, 33, who is now in remission, had five rounds of chemotherapy in total followed by two weeks of radiotherapy to treat HER2 positive breast cancer.

Cancer Research UK scientists carried out work that was key in the development of the breast cancer drug Herceptin, which is among the treatments Sophie received. They also led clinical trials to show Herceptin improves survival. Now this is the gold standard of care for this type of breast cancer, helping more women survive the disease.

All ages and abilities can take part in Cancer Research UK's Race for Life

Leanne, 30, said: “I’m all in against cancer. It was incredibly hard watching Sophie, the person I love, go through cancer and it put life into perspective.

“It was our gang, our close family and friends who got us through the toughest of times. Crossing the finish line at Race for Life with these people was unforgettable. Sophie is back at work now, we’re planning our wedding and our twin boys turn three in January so there’s plenty to look forward to. And we’re supporting Race for Life to help others facing cancer right now.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life raises millions of pounds for life-saving research every year.

A Race for Life back sign

Paula Young, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Shropshire, said: “It’s time for Shropshire to go all in against cancer.

“Whether you’re a five-a-side crew, book club, dance troupe, yoga club, fancy doing something fun with your friends- or on your own- we want everyone to join us.

“Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can support the research that will beat it. Race for Life powers progress and it relies on a whole community of people coming together, united by a common purpose to beat cancer. For those who do enjoy a challenge, our 10k events will again be chip timed, perfect for anyone wanting to track their progress or aim for a personal best. But Race for Life is non-competitive. People can walk, jog or run and go at their own pace. What matters most is showing up together. There is a race for everyone and we mean everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress.

Over the past 50 years, Cancer Research UK funded scientists have helped to nearly double breast cancer survival in the UK. The charity also helped prove the link between tobacco and cancer, preventing millions of deaths worldwide.

To enter, visit raceforlife.org