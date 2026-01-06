From ants to elephants: It’s annual count time at safari park

The important yearly task sees keepers carefully counting every animal in their care, from the Park’s largest residents, including elephants giraffes and rhinos, right down to the smallest reptiles, fish and bugs.

Over a thousand individuals across almost 100 species were counted, with several baby animals born in 2025 adding to the numbers.

Head of Wildlife, Angela Potter, said: “We count and check all our animals on a daily basis, but the annual count is for compliance with zoo licencing regulations, conservation and breeding programme management. It is carried out by all wildlife parks and zoos at the start of the new year.

Animal keepers at West Midlands Safari Park have had a busy start to the year by conducting the annual animal count.

“For some of the keepers of larger mammals, such as the elephant, ungulate and carnivore teams, it is not too hard a task to count the animals, but it’s much harder for the Discovery Trail team who have the ant colony, invertebrates, lively lorikeets and cichlids (fish) under their care.”

Every animal is counted, big and small, from the big cats to the tiny insects

She continued: “In 2025 all our new babies were named starting with the letter N, so these have all been added onto the inventory. The growing list includes three Sumatran tiger cubs, Naresh, Nadirah and Nova, along with three lion cubs, Nox, Nero and Nancy. Also joining the records are Indian rhino calf Nurani, Northern giraffe calf Namara, two blesbok calves, two barasingha fawns, four Eld’s deer, a chinchilla, red panda twins Nadiya and Nikisha, 11 Seba’s short-tailed bats and 18 lorikeet chicks! In 2026 we will move onto the letter ‘O’, so we are looking forward to seeing what new arrivals we will have to count in the coming months.”

Many of these animals are all part of EEPs (EAZA Ex-Situ Programmes), which are collaborative breeding efforts between wildlife parks, for endangered species.

Some keepers have an easier job than others, depending on how active the animals are and how big the group is.

As well as being a legal requirement, the count provides an opportunity for keepers to review habitats, monitor animal wellbeing and reflect on the growth and success of conservation breeding programmes throughout the year.

West Midlands Safari Park is home to over a hundred species from across the globe, and the annual count also highlights the scale of care and commitment required to look after such a diverse range of animals.

Once the count is complete, the figures are submitted to the relevant authorities and added to the Park’s official records.

Keepers count the animals daily at the Park, but the annual animal count is required of all wildlife parks, as part of zoo licencing requirements.

For the keepers, it’s a familiar but essential part of the calendar, and a reminder that every animal, no matter how big or small, counts.

West Midlands Safari Park is open Fridays to Sundays throughout January and guests can book in advance online for the best prices, which also includes a free return visit.

More information is available on the park’s website: wmsp.co.uk

The herd of barasingha increased, with two fawns joining their numbers.

The flock of lively lorikeets is one of the largest and hardest groups to count, with 18 chicks being born last year, bringing the numbers to 72.