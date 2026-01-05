Strong demand continues at Market Drayton development

Located on Blandford Way, the David Wilson Homes site has consistently attracted interest from people seeking both the lifestyle offered by Market Drayton and the comfort of a newly built home.

David Wilson Homes designs its properties to provide generous living space, plenty of natural light and energy efficiency for residents. These features have helped fuel strong demand in the Shropshire town.

All homes include high-performance insulation and argon-filled double glazing as standard, enabling homeowners to save up to 65% on energy bills compared with older properties. Water-saving kitchen and bathroom fittings are also fitted throughout, helping to cut water use by an average of 27%.

Kitchen dining room inside David Wilson Homes' Shropshire development

Earlier this year, the housebuilder once again received the top five-star rating from the Home Builders Federation (HBF) for the 16th consecutive year, based on its annual customer satisfaction survey.

Chanda Chileshe, Head of Sales at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We’re delighted to see The Damsons flourish as the development progresses, reflecting our commitment to high-quality construction and customer service.

“We welcome anyone interested in a David Wilson home to visit The Damsons, meet our excellent sales team and learn more about the many advantages and moving schemes available.”

Bedroom inside David Wilson Homes' Shropshire development

On the development, there is a range of schemes and offers available, including the Movemaker scheme, which allows David Wilson Homes to pay their customers’ estate agent fees for them, for a more streamlined sale.

Alternatively, Part Exchange will allow the housebuilder to act as the homebuyer, avoiding chains and speeding up the process.

For further details on any nearby developments, call the sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the website.