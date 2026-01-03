How one weight-loss group worked where the gym routine failed - Anneka’s 2-stone journey

Despite working out most days, including intensive gym sessions and regular hikes, she reached her heaviest weight ever. That physical activity, while beneficial in many ways, masked a deeper struggle: her confidence was at an all-time low. Looking back at photos from her 20s and early 30s, she hardly recognized herself. Socialising, dressing up, or even posting videos for her coaching business felt daunting. She relied on flattering lighting and filters to feel acceptable.

Although she was physically active, the gym only told part of the story. She was building muscle, but she was also gaining fat. The result was a body she perceived as “huge,” and emotionally she was exhausted.

The turning point came when she returned to Slimming World, a programme she had tried before. This time, she adopted a different mindset: consistency over perfection. She realised that the only judgement that held her back came from within. In her group, she found no condemnation, just support and encouragement. Even after weeks that didn’t go to plan, returning consistently changed everything.

Anneka Before her 2 stone weight loss

She lost her first stone in 2024, maintained that loss, and then shed the second stone in just five more months, reaching her target.

Food Optimising played a key role in her success. Rather than restricting herself, she learned to tune into her body’s hunger cues, and found freedom in every meal. Her favourites include Iceland Slimming World lasagnes topped with Healthy A cheese, hearty meatball pasta full of speed veg, and comforting slow-cooker stews. For friends coming over, she makes butternut squash chips with chilli, gherkins, and cheese.

Before Slimming World, she was a comfort eater who grazed incessantly — large mugs of hot chocolate, cheese sandwiches, and chocolate in the evenings. Now, she structures her eating around three proper meals, lots of speed veg, and occasional snacks she plans for. Her hot chocolate still makes an appearance, but in a measured portion and counted in syns. She especially enjoys grapes as a free snack.

She uses her syns for small but meaningful pleasures: 2 syns for hot chocolate, 2 for celebration chocolate, 0.5 for a Muller light, and even 1.5 for gravy granules or a chicken-and-sweetcorn mug shot.

Before walking into the Slimming World classes, she felt ready to show up for herself. She describes the group as a warm, welcoming environment, like coming home. Her consultants, Helen and Elaine, offered compassion and encouragement, especially during the tougher weeks. Their steadfast support helped her keep going, even when things didn’t go perfectly.

Anneka in training at Slimming World Head Office Alfreton

Today, the difference in her life is clear. She now delights in getting dressed each morning, choosing clothes confidently, and feeling good in her own skin. She even treated herself to a pair of Diesel jeans she previously thought were out of reach. Exercise now feels nurturing rather than punitive; she enjoys running, yoga, and Pilates.

Most importantly, her Slimming World group remains a source of accountability and belonging. Through consistency, self-compassion, and community, she turned up, week after week — and transformed her body and her life.

Recently, she became a fully qualified Slimming World Consultant, enabling her to support others on their own weight‑loss journeys. As a Consultant, she is trained to guide group members using the same Food Optimising plan and community support that helped her transform. Her goal is to offer a warm, compassionate space where people feel understood and encouraged — and to share practical advice, empathy, and the benefit of her own experience. She is passionate about helping others build sustainable habits, maintain consistency, and regain confidence. For anyone who has ever felt stuck or discouraged, she is ready to help them take the first step toward a healthier, more confident life.

If you’re feeling stuck in a weight-loss rut and want a warm, non-judgemental space to make lasting change, why not join Anneka’s new Slimming World group at Christchurch in Bayston Hill? Sessions are held on Wednesdays at 6pm and 7.30pm. You’re welcome to come along, see how it feels, and take that first step towards your own success story.