Market Drayton firm helps repair footbridge in Ironbridge Gorge

The massive 8m-long Douglas fir bridge timbers were specially selected and supplied by Market Drayton-based Hales Sawmill. The team at the trust then undertook difficult task of installation, having to handle the timbers down a steep bank and into place across the stream.

John Brayford, CEO of the trust, said: "It’s taken a huge effort from the team at the trust, aided by our wonderful volunteers, to enable us to reopen this popular walking route before the festive holiday season."

The Severn Gorge Countryside Trust is the charity that looks after 289 hectares of open land in the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site. To find out more about the trust or to donate to support its work, visit severngorge.org.uk.

The picture shows the bridge being tested by SGCT volunteers following a ribbon cutting ceremony by trustee and local councillor Carolyn Healy.







The picture shows the bridge being reopened by trustee and local councillor Carolyn Healy.