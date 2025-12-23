Tickets released for Bluebell Charity Walk at Soulton Hall’s “As You Like It” wood

Soulton Wood is recognised as the real-world inspiration for the “Forest of Arden” in Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, As You Like It. The Bard drew his plot from Thomas Lodge’s Rosalynde, a work written by a man who was raised at Soulton Hall and drew directly from the landscape of his youth.

The timing of the event is highly significant; it is intentionally scheduled to coincide with both the peak of the bluebell season and the anniversary of William Shakespeare’s birthday.

The bluebell carpets of the Soulton Hall estate, historically identified as the inspiration for the Forest of Arden in William Shakespeare's pastoral comedy, As You Like It.

By opening the woods on this specific weekend in April, Soulton Hall and Macmillan offer visitors a chance to celebrate the Bard’s legacy within the very scenery that fuelled his imagination. The woodland remains remarkably unchanged since the 16th century, allowing walkers to experience the same views and atmosphere that existed during Shakespeare's lifetime.

'As You Like It' in neno text - an artwork at Soulton Hall

To preserve the delicate bluebell habitat and maintain the natural tranquillity of the ancient woodland, attendance for this event is managed through a series of staggered arrival windows. Guests are asked to pre-book their tickets in advance, as the walk historically reaches capacity well before the event date.

Visitors may choose from three arrival periods: a morning session between 10am and 11am, a midday slot from 12pm to 1pm, or an afternoon window from 2pm to 3pm.

A blue plaque at Soulton Hall assocating it with Lode's 'Rosalynde' (1590) and Shakespeare's 'As You Like It' (1599)

Admission is priced at £7.50 for adults and £4.00 for children, with a family ticket available for £20.00 which covers two adults and up to three children. All tickets must be secured online via the Macmillan Enthuse portal which you can find linked to via the Whats On section of the website at SoultonHall.co.uk.