School honours special visitors during 450th anniversary celebrations

We invited former students of Ruabon Boys’ Grammar school to tour the building and to meet our students. This was a special opportunity for our learners who had lots of questions to ask the guests about school life when they were young.

One of our guests started Ysgol Rhiwabon Boys Grammar School in 1945!

The visit included a tour of the school site and there were lots of comments from the visitors about the fantastic facilities available to students today, especially all the technology. They were able to witness first hand lessons in 2025 and to compare them to their own experiences, many years ago.

A welcome refreshment break, including tea and cake, provided lots of excitement as old black and white photographs were displayed, providing lots of memories, as well as artefacts from The Grammar School. These included the many sports shields and the sword still used to chair the Eisteddfod Bard to this day.

Old Boys Association being questioned by current students

The highlight of the morning was the meeting between past and present students arranged by the History Department staff, Mrs Wright Davies, and Mr Callum Edwards. The visitors talked to a group of students from across the year groups. This meeting allowed the learners to ask questions about life in Ruabon Boys Grammar School.

To end the visit students both past and present were able to look through the photographs and artefacts linked to the school’s long history.

Looking at the array of pictures brought in

Head of History, Vanessa Wright-Davies commented: “This was a great way to mark our 450th anniversary. Students really enjoyed hearing about how much school had changed as well as having the opportunity to hear some funny anecdotes”.

Old school cups and awards - many still in use today

Cricket Team from the 1950's

Rugby Team from 1934-5