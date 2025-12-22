Crosstalk: Shrewsbury Youth For Christ

Ellie Lord, of Shrewsbury Youth For Christ tells us that in December, through RE lessons, whole-school assemblies and drop-in clubs, Shrewsbury Youth For Christ has been sharing this special Christmas message and putting Christ in the centre of Christmas celebrations.

For many of us, we are familiar with the Christmas story, Mary and Joseph make a tiring 90-mile journey to Bethlehem, where no guest rooms were available, so the couple bedded down in a space reserved for animals, and it was there that Jesus was born.

But the deeper significance of this story can easily be overlooked. The birth of Jesus is not simply a charming tale or a seasonal tradition, it is the moment when God stepped into human history in the most unexpected way. Instead of arriving in grandeur or with ceremony, Jesus came quietly, humbly, choosing vulnerability and closeness over power and distance. His birth in a manger reminds us that God meets us in our ordinary places.

During this festive season, May you be encouraged and comforted by this truth - that we are joined by a God who comes near - a God who stepped into our world - a God who is with us, Immanuel.

May His presence bring you hope, peace, and joy this Christmas and into the year ahead.

Ellie Lord, Centre Director, Shrewsbury Youth For Christ