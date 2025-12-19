Local business delights Bridgnorth with Christmas open event

Visitors enjoyed hot chocolate, homemade mulled wine, and other seasonal drinks, perfect for warming up on a crisp day. To add a little extra cheer, every in-store purchase came with a free mince pie.

The highlight of the day was, without a doubt, Santa Claus and his real reindeer, kindly provided by Reindeer Hire. Children loved meeting Santa, sharing their Christmas wishes, and getting up close to the reindeer. The majestic animals were a hit with visitors of all ages, little ones giggled and posed for photos, while parents enjoyed seeing the joy on their children’s faces. Many families said it was the best day out they’d had in a long time.

As part of the festivities, Seal Fuels donated to Cancer Research UK on Santa’s behalf. It was our way of adding a little extra goodwill to the day and supporting a cause that touches so many families.

Inside the store, there was laughter, excitement, and the sights and sounds of Christmas everywhere. The open day was a fantastic way to bring the community together, kick off the festive season, and spread a little Christmas magic. Visitors left with smiles, happy memories, a car full of goodies and a real feel of the festive spirit.