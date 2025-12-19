Housing Plus Group on the hunt for a ‘Christmas Tree Surgeon’ – baubles, lights and tinsel wizard wanted

The group, which provides 33,000 homes across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Staffordshire, is looking for someone to keep Christmas trees in tip-top shape this season. The ideal candidate will be able to perform precision bauble placement, expertly string fairy lights and carry out emergency tinsel repairs.

In reality, the group is recruiting for a qualified Tree Surgeon, but the campaign has been given a seasonal twist to raise a smile and attract applicants.

The light-hearted video accompanying the campaign stars one of Housing Plus Group’s own tree surgeons, Dave Nancarrow, who appears ready to tackle a routine job, until it’s revealed he’s working on a Christmas tree. Dave carefully strings the lights and adds a final bauble, showing that even tree surgeons can get into the Christmas spirit.

'Christmas' Tree Surgeon Dave Nancarrow admires is handy work

Dave said: “Tree surgeons like myself play a vital role in keeping our communities safe and green. We wanted to do something fun and festive to showcase the role and encourage skilled people to join our team. This campaign is a novel way to show what we do while reminding everyone of the role tree surgeons have in maintaining our outdoor spaces.”

The all-year-round role offers candidates the chance to work across communities, ensuring trees are managed safely and responsibly. Core duties include tree surgery, hedge trimming, landscaping, working at height with power tools, and supporting colleagues to deliver high-quality, safe outcomes.

Dave hard at work on the Christmas tree

To find out more about the role, visit housingplusgroup.co.uk/careers