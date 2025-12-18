Community spirit shines at Khushdil Day Centre

Members of the charity’s Khushdil Day Centre, based at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Hadley, have enthusiastically risen to the challenge. Through a series of fundraising activities, they have already raised more than £1,900 to support older people throughout Shropshire.

One of the recent highlights was a 75-minute sponsored walk. Despite torrential rain and extremely soggy conditions, the group of older people showed incredible determination, refusing to let the weather dampen their spirits or their commitment to the cause.

Members of the day centre also organised a Ladies Night event where attendees enjoyed food, music and dancing.

Members of the Khushdil Day Centre in Hadley prepare for a sponsored walk to raise funds for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

The fundraising efforts were complemented by a festive celebration at the centre. Members recently enjoyed a Christmas Party that brought together older people from the local Sikh community for a joyful day of activities organised by Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin. To make the occasion even more special, every attendee received a festive gift bag kindly donated by Dunelm customers through the company’s Gift of Joy initiative in partnership with Age UK.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s day centres play a vital role in helping older people stay socially connected, active and supported. Anyone who would like more information about the charity’s day centres is encouraged to get in touch by calling 01743 233 123 or emailing enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk