Transicon’s Jennifer Hughes named among Britain's Great 100 manufacturing leaders

The Telford-based company says Jennifer Hughes' inclusion in Britain's Great 100 Manufacturing Leaders list reflects the company's commitment to innovation and excellence.

Launched by the Made in Group, the Great 100 recognises individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and commitment to strengthening British industry.

Jennifer was selected for being a champion for the sector, for driving and supporting sustainability practices, investing in skills and demonstrating innovation and continuous improvement.

Jennifer said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be named among Britain's Great 100 but this recognition reflects not just my own commitment but the dedication of the entire Transicon team to driving innovation and excellence in British manufacturing.

Jennifer Hughes

"We're passionate about developing the next generation of engineers and creating sustainable innovative solutions that help our clients across sectors from automotive manufacturing to food and drink processing.”

Transicon, which was set up in 1967 and is based at Queensway Business Park, has built a formidable reputation for its work manufacturing bespoke automation and control systems incorporating AC drives, DC drives, servo drives, PLC and SCADA systems.

Jennifer, who sits on the Industry Advisory Board of Women in Manufacturing UK added that the company would continue to focus on skills and workforce development, including recruitment into its active apprenticeship scheme.

"We're looking to build the next generation of engineers so we will be actively looking to further develop our apprenticeship programme as well as work with more schools across the borough to champion the importance of STEM skills," she added.