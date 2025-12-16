Experience Education set to support 4 All Foundation

Experience Education - a specialist provider of educational and experiential travel - has committed to supporting 4 All Foundation for the next 12 months. The partnership will see both organisations collaborate on community initiatives, events and projects, while also promoting opportunities for Experience Education employees to volunteer across the Foundation’s programmes.

Experience Education operates a family of established brands offering schools, colleges, families and youth groups a wide range of enriching experiences. For over 30 years, its Travelbound brand has delivered worldwide curriculum tours for schools, colleges, universities, music groups and international schools, while JCA continues to build on over 40 years of providing outdoor residentials and adventure activity programmes at its centres, including its flagship site at Condover Hall, near Shrewsbury.

John Upton, Managing Director of Experience Education, said: "We work with schools every day, so we see how powerful shared experiences can be. The work that 4 All does for young people and families in Shropshire is something we admire. With the core of JCA operations based at our Condover Hall Activity Centre, this partnership also feels close to home for many of our teams. It gives them a chance to support their communities in a hands-on way, whether that's through volunteering, time, or skills.

The Experience Education and 4 All Foundation teams met at Condover Hall.

'"Many of us began our own journeys through trips, clubs, and the confidence that comes from trying something new. It's good to be able to help open those doors for others. We're looking forward to what we can achieve together over the year.'"

4 All Foundation offers activities and programmes across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and surrounding counties, including youth clubs, wellbeing groups, holiday schemes, workshops, and three community hubs located in Shrewsbury and Market Drayton.

George Hounsell, Director of Operations at 4 All Foundation, said: “Everyone at 4 All is delighted to be partnering with Experience Education for the coming year. We are grateful for their support and excited to see how our collaboration develops. With their breadth of experience in educational travel, outdoor learning and youth development, they are a natural fit for us - particularly as our work centres on wellbeing, increasing sports participation, education and community engagement.

“My colleagues and I were extremely impressed by the facilities at Condover Hall. It is clear why JCA has become a trusted provider of residential adventures, and why Travelbound is so widely recognised for its curriculum-based tours for schools and groups.”

For more information about 4 All Foundation, visit 4all.foundation, or for more on the Experience Education Student Travel Group, go to experienceeducation.com.

The Experience Education Student Travel Group is a collective of specialist brands dedicated to delivering exceptional and memorable travel experiences for schools and groups.

The brands operate across five unique travel categories: curriculum tours (Travelbound), expeditions (World Challenge), ski trips (SkiBound), sports tours (Edwin Doran Sports Tours) and UK activity centres (JCA).