Developer's donation ensures Priorslee Christmas will be merry and light

A logistical issue with the mains power supply for the tree brought on a call to arms by the councillor who had initiated the installation of the tree outside the new homes scheme, off Castle Farm Way, answered by Miller Homes, who agreed to pay for battery packs to light up the festive foliage.

The housebuilder, who is responsible for building hundreds of the homes within the residential area in Priorslee, acted swiftly to ensure the tree could be lit up in time for Priorslee’s Christmas Fayre and for the duration of the holiday season, for the benefit of all residents and visitors.

Paul Thomas, Borough Councillor for Priorslee, said: “A 6m pre-lit tree has been installed at the George Lees / Ernest Dawes junction, funded by St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council, helping bring the new developments further into the heart of the Priorslee community.

Miller Homes sales managers Scott Leyshon and Claire Cox with Councillors Rachael Tyrrell and Paul Thomas, and Rob Stoker from Lightwire Electrical Limited ILX Group

“Due to logistical challenges with a mains power supply, the only alternative suggested by our lighting contractor, Lightwire, was to illuminate the tree with battery packs. This would not have been possible without funding support so a big thank you to Miller Homes for supporting this by funding the cost.”

Miller Homes is building hundreds of new homes across its Earls Grange and Roman Croft developments within the Priorslee residential consortium.

Carl Cooke, sales director of Miller Homes West Midlands, said: “As a new homes developer we understand the importance of creating a community atmosphere more so than many other businesses, so it felt like a natural fit for us to help the Priorslee community and our new homeowners this Christmas by lighting up the tree which stands proudly to the front of our developments.

“The Christmas tree looks fantastic and really brings that festive feeling to the neighbourhood. With a huge thanks to the councillors and contractors who made this happen, we’re sure our new residents will take full advantage of getting into the spirit of the season as they pass the tree this December.”