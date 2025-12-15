Shrewsbury pre-school gets hands-on to learn about construction, safety and building houses

Kerry Prince, Manager of Bomere Heath Sunshine Pre-School, said: “It was a great experience to bring the children onto a development site to learn about construction, safety and the process of building houses. Seeing a brick laying demo and a busy development site in action has inspired a number of ‘Bob the Builder’ fans and got them all thinking about construction.

“We are extremely grateful for the donation towards new play equipment from Cameron Homes and also the opportunity to see the new Willow Rise development at this mid-way point. We are excited to see the playground unveiled next year, as that will be a wonderful amenity space for the whole community to enjoy.”

Lynette Hooper - assistant project manager, and Mike Kilner - site manager, on site with the children at Cameron Homes' Willow Rise development in Bomere Heath.

Lynette Hooper, Assistant Project Manager for the five-star HBF housebuilder, said: “Alerting children to the dangers present on live development sites is as important as enthusing them to consider a future career in construction and engineering. We are so pleased with the thoughtful and considered way the young children from Bomere Heath Sunshine Pre-School conducted themselves during the brick laying demo and got stuck into the outdoor activities we prepared for them.”

Bomere Heath Pre-School in Shrewsbury Gets Hands-on At Cameron Homes’ Willow Rise Scheme

A children’s play area will be unveiled in early 2026, along with four additional areas of public open space being created across the development. Green buffer zones will protect existing on-site ecology and retain and enhance local wildlife corridors. There will also be native tree and shrub planting to benefit local bird populations, with bat and bird boxes installed within the walls of new dwellings.