New UK awareness day launches to celebrate disabled and chronically ill entrepreneurs

The announcement marks the official establishment of the day, which aims to shine a spotlight on the entrepreneurs who innovate, lead and create while navigating additional barriers that many never see.

“National Ablepreneurs Day exists to recognise disabled and chronically ill founders for their talent, vision and resilience,” said Helen Pugh - Founder. “These entrepreneurs are contributing powerfully to the UK economy and business community, not despite their conditions, but alongside them. We want to ensure their stories are seen, heard and valued.”

Ablepreneurs Logo

A New Commitment to Inclusion in Entrepreneurship

National Ablepreneurs Day has been created to:

Champion resilience – recognising the determination required to build and grow a business while managing disability or long-term health conditions.

Foster belonging – promoting visibility, representation and community for disabled founders.

Inspire legacy – encouraging a more inclusive future where every entrepreneur has the chance to thrive.

The day highlights the importance of accessible entrepreneurship and calls for greater support, awareness and understanding across the UK’s business landscape.

Call for Partners, Supporters and Stories

With nine months until the first observance, Ablepreneurs is inviting organisations, networks, professionals and founders to get involved:

share stories of disabled and chronically ill entrepreneurs,

collaborate on awareness activities,

help champion accessibility and inclusion in business,

or formally support the inaugural National Ablepreneurs Day.

“This is the beginning of a long-term movement,” added Helen “By announcing early, we aim to build a strong coalition of partners who believe, as we do, in a UK where every entrepreneur has equitable opportunity.”

Ablepreneurs is dedicated to empowering disabled and chronically ill entrepreneurs through community, visibility and practical support. For updates, partnership enquiries or to get involved, visit: ablepreneurs.co.uk