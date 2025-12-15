Christmas magic lights up children’s faces thanks to Shrewsbury Rotary

“The magic of Christmas is living on the faces of children when they see our Santa,” Rotarian Johnathan Callwood, president of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, said.

“Kids were literally jumping up and down when we arrived at The Grange.”

And there’s still time to see the Santa sleigh in the busy run-up to Christmas.

Street scene of excited children

As well as a jam-packed schedule of visits to local supermarkets, on Sunday, December 21, the sleigh will visit the town’s Oteley Road from 6pm until 8pm.

Crowds gathered to see Santa

The president praised the ‘sterling work’ of Rotarians who have enabled 38,000 people to engage with Rotary’s Facebook posts helping to make what he described as ‘a lot more children’s lives a little more exciting this Christmas.’

He also revealed: “We have trialled a sleigh tracker which works brilliantly and together with our new website we aim to offer a live map of where the sleigh is.

The excitement continued

“Parents and children have been generous and patient and we look forward to next year’s campaign. The elves and whole support team have made all of this possible and it couldn’t be done without them.”