Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story is coming to Wolverhampton Grand

Barry Steele’s celebrated Roy Orbison Story returns to the stage, this time with a sparkling new production celebrating the singer’s Platinum Years. From heart-stopping ballads to soaring rock hits, Steele captures the voice and spirit of one of music’s most unforgettable icons. The show also pays homage to Orbison’s time with the legendary Traveling Wilburys, celebrating the collaborative energy that brought together some of rock’s greatest talents.

Barry Steele

With authentic vocals, a refreshed setlist, and stunning visuals, audiences are treated to a musical journey that honours both Orbison’s solo brilliance and his wider influence on rock history. For fans of timeless music, this is a performance not to be missed.

