Tickets now on sale for Bike4Life 2026

The annual Ride Out will once again set off from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury, before making its way along the M54 to the festival grounds at Weston Park in Shifnal. Early Bird tickets offer 20% off standard Ride Out and Festival prices, and are available until 12 January 2026 (inclusive) or until the limited allocation is sold out.

Since its inception in 2010, Bike4Life has raised more than £950,000 to support the charity’s lifesaving missions. With Midlands Air Ambulance Charity marking its 35th anniversary next year, Bike4Life 2026 is set to be the biggest and most memorable event yet, and no doubt smashing the landmark milestone of £1 million raised in total.

Due to the Ride Out’s popularity, the charity is encouraging supporters to book their tickets early to avoid missing out. This festive season, tickets would also make a thoughtful gift —perfect for those hard-to-buy-for friends and family.

Emma Wood, Head of Fundraising and Engagement at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Bike4Life is our largest annual fundraising event, both in terms of the incredible number of supporters who attend and the vital funds raised to keep our air ambulance helicopters and critical care cars operational.

“Each year, thousands of bikers take part, and Ride Out tickets sell quickly. To avoid disappointment, we encourage anyone wishing to join this iconic convoy to book as soon as possible. Tickets for the Bike4Life Festival, which offers a fantastic day out for bikers and families alike, are also available now.”

The Bike4Life Ride Out takes place along the M54 motorway and is organised in collaboration with West Mercia Police and National Highways. The event aims to raise awareness of biker safety and generate vital funds for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s lifesaving missions.

To buy tickets now, visit: bike4lifefest.com

To learn more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s lifesaving work, visit midlandsairambulance.com and follow the charity on social media.