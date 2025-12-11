Santa’s back! Former Telford favourite brings big Christmas cheer to Sedgley Court

Alan Bowater, aged 79, who is currently receiving respite care at Sedgley Court Care Home, spent eight years as Santa at Telford Shopping Centre, bringing joy to thousands of families. He also previously supported on the Christmas trains at the Severn Valley Railway, something he loved dearly and which created special memories for so many.

This year, he brought that same warmth and kindness to his new home, donning the red suit once more to become Sedgley Court’s very own Father Christmas.

Being asked to take on the role again has been particularly meaningful for Alan and his family. The chance to greet children, hand out gifts and visit fellow residents in their rooms sparked cherished memories and filled the home with happiness. Alan’s son, Richard, said he is “glad he enjoyed it, as it made him and so many others happy.”

Resident Alan Bowater as Santa at HC-One’s Sedgley Court Care Home’s Christmas candy cane cavern

Alan’s appearance was a standout moment during the Candy Cavern of Care, an enchanting transformation of the home into a festive wonderland complete with colourful sweets, glowing lights and cosy Christmas touches. Guests enjoyed browsing local stalls filled with handmade crafts and seasonal goodies, sampling delicious refreshments, and taking part in a lively raffle and tombola. The “Cavern for Care” display also shone brightly, showcasing thoughtful creations designed to support residents’ wellbeing.

Families described the day as “heartwarming”, “joy-filled” and “full of festive spirit”, capturing the true essence of community and togetherness.

Resident Alan Bowater as Santa with child at HC-One’s Sedgley Court Care Home’s Christmas candy cane cavern

Emma Chaffe, Home Manager at Sedgley Court, said: “Seeing Alan bring so much joy to residents, families and children in our community was truly magical. The Candy Cavern was all about celebrating connection and kindness, and Alan helped make it unforgettable. We’re so proud of him and grateful to everyone who joined us to share in the festivities.”

Alan Bowater, Sedgley Court’s resident Santa, said: “Putting my suit back on made me extremely happy. I’ve always loved making myself and others smile and bringing joy wherever I can. It meant a lot to me to be able to do this again and see the happiness it brought to everyone.”