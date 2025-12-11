Planet Doughnut invests £25,000 in new Product Development Kitchen

The new facility provides a dedicated creative hub for recipe development and product innovation, enabling the team to explore new techniques, ingredients and dessert formats. The investment marks a key milestone for the business, which has historically operated as an oil and fryer based bakery, a structure that has limited wider dessert development until now.

As part of the expansion, two new jobs have been created, reinforcing Planet Doughnut’s commitment to supporting local employment and strengthening in house expertise.

Staff Members of Planet Doughnut in the New Product Development Kitchen

With revenue increasing by almost £1 million year on year, the launch of the Product Development Kitchen underlines the brand’s ambitious growth strategy and its focus on expanding its product portfolio while cementing its reputation as one of the UK’s fastest growing and most exciting bakery brands.

Planet Doughnut's New Product Development Kitchen

“This is a significant and exciting step forward for Planet Doughnut,” said Rob Jones, Managing Director. “Our new development kitchen gives us the freedom to innovate and push the boundaries of what we can offer. We’ve always been passionate about creating standout products, and this facility allows us to explore entirely new areas of dessert and sweet treat development. It’s a clear statement of intent about our future growth.”

Product trials will begin immediately, with a number of new dessert lines scheduled to launch in the coming months.