Market Drayton pet photographer celebrates national awards success

Carole Ann “Caz” Chambers, of Chambers Photographic in Market Drayton, creates fine art portraits of dogs and horses across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire. Earlier this year, her equine portrait titled 'Noble Companion' was shortlisted in the final 22 images of the Pets and Domestic Animals category of the prestigious British Photography Awards 2025.

She received further accolades from The Training Barn, where she received Gold and Highest Ranked in the Dogs category, as well as a bronze in the Dogs category, and Silver and Bronze in the Equine Fine Art category in their annual Country and Equine Photographer of the Year awards 2025.

Carole-Ann 'Caz' Chambers of Chambers Photographic

Speaking about the recognition, Caz said: “Like so many creatives, I battle with self doubt more often than people realise. I pour my heart into every session, so hearing this news has been an amazing feeling. It’s a reminder that the hard work, the muddy knees and the late editing nights really do mean something.”

Known for her warm, emotional style, Chambers Photographic specialises in creating Fine Art portraits designed as finished artwork for clients’ homes. Caz works both on location in woodlands and countryside, and in her developing home studio, which is currently being renovated ready for the new year.

'Grace Embodied'

“My aim is always to capture the soul of each animal. Dogs and horses hold such a huge place in their families’ lives, and creating artwork that honours that bond is such a privilege.”

Another of her equine Fine Art portraits titled 'Grace Embodied' is also currently nominated in the reFocus Awards World Photo Annual contest for both panel judging and the public vote.