Bridge Cheese named West Midlands Food and Drink Manufacturer of the Year award by MPs

Nominated by Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, the award recognises outstanding small and medium-sized food and drink manufacturers (SMEs) that demonstrate excellence in innovation, sustainability, workforce development, wellbeing, and community engagement.

Bridge Cheese was selected as West Midland’s winner, standing out for its commitment to providing flexible cheese solutions for their customers and investing in product development and procurement.

"I'm proud to see Bridge Cheese recognised as regional winner in the Food and Drink Manufacturer of the Year Awards," said Shaun Davies, MP for Telford. "Their dedication to quality, sustainability and community impact makes them a true asset to our local economy. This recognition is well-deserved and highlights the incredible work being done by small food producers in the West Midlands. I hope this inspires more people to support and celebrate our local producers."

Blair McDougall, Minister for Small Business and Economic Transformation, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many innovative, food and drink manufacturers being celebrated today.

“Small businesses, like these, are key to our growth mission, creating jobs and boosting our local economies. That is why we’re ensuring their full potential is unlocked with our Plan for Small Business.”

Karen Betts, Chief Executive of the FDF, said: "Small and medium-sized food and drink manufacturers are a brilliant part of our everyday lives, making innovative products that we all enjoy. They’re the backbone too of the everyday economy, providing great jobs and lasting careers and boosting prosperity in every corner of our country. But the smaller businesses in our sector can be overlooked as an engine for economic growth, so we’re proud to see MPs champion the positive impact they are making to our lives and in their communities.

“I want to congratulate all our regional winners, who each demonstrated a first-rate commitment to shaping the future of UK food and drink. We’re looking forward to celebrating with them at our Award ceremony in Parliament at the start of next year.”

Michael Harte, Managing Director, Bridge Cheese: “We’re delighted to have been nominated for this award, which reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Being recognised by the Food and Drink Federation and our local MP is a huge honour, and we’re proud to contribute to the strength and success of the region’s food and drink industry.”

The national winner will be announced in January 2026 at a parliamentary reception attended by MPs, industry leaders, and FDF representatives.