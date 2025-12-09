'Honoured': Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire looks back on her year representing the King - and forward to the festive season

This latter part of the year always brings moments of reflection. We look back at the year, and we remember those who fought in wars. Their sacrifice must never be forgotten. This year the Lieutenancy represented the King at over 30 memorial services throughout the county.

We are grateful to the staff of all armed forces and emergency services for their continued dedication and commitment.

I quite often get asked “What does a Lord-Lieutenant do?” A good question!

My response is I work as an ambassador to recognise hard work, success, and innovation in Shropshire on behalf of the Royal Family. The Lieutenancy builds bridges and connects individuals, organisations, and social communities to enhance everyone’s sense of belonging and celebration of achievement. These last few months we have done exactly that.

Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner at a carol service at St Andrews Church, Shifnal in December 2024

Throughout the autumn, my Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Deputy Lieutenants and I have been honoured to present awards, learn of new county winners, visit schools, churches, businesses, voluntary organisations, and county festivals, and generally celebrate Shropshire achievements. We have opened newly refurbished tennis courts in Church Stretton (along with Storm Amy!), opened new offices for Sight Loss Shropshire, supported the Shrewsbury Big Mend, celebrated special events such as 65th wedding anniversary and 100th birthday and welcomed visiting clergy to the county.

In September, it was my pleasure to welcome three British Empire medallists, their families and civic guests to a wonderful afternoon tea at Lilleshall Hall, kindly organised by Telford & Wrekin Council, to present their medals and hear about the amazing work they do within their communities and in one case abroad. As I write this, I have everything crossed for more Shropshire citizens to be recognised by His Majesty the King in the 2026 New Year Honours.

In November I was absolutely thrilled to be able to announce that, once again, an amazing eight Shropshire organisations had been awarded the most prestigious award for volunteers – the King’s Award for Voluntary Services.

Aston on Clun Community Shop

Chetton and District Parish Hall

Friends of Pontesbury Library

The Melville Club, Albrighton

Shropshire European Organisation CIC

The Arts Society Wrekin

Wem Town Hall Community Trust

West Shropshire Talking Newspaper

As a Lieutenancy, we know we have wonderful voluntary organisations in our county, un-sung heroes who go about their work in a quiet manner supporting areas that need help, so it is fantastic that our organisations get this recognition. The award honours work that is recognised as bringing clear benefits to the community across a range of areas, such as culture, heritage, wellbeing, and social support.

Many congratulations to you all for being recognised with this top-level award.

My Deputy Lieutenants will continue to search the county for those unsung heroes that work tirelessly to make life better for others who deserve recognition for outstanding achievement.

This December, we will be once again hosting the Lieutenancy’s Together at Christmas - A Carol Service inspired by The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Three years ago, the Princess of Wales and the Royal Foundation asked me to set up an annual carol service following the lines of the Princess of Wales service in London. The purpose of the service is not just to celebrate coming together at Christmas, but to invite many hundreds of people from the locality who volunteer free time to help promote good community spirit and provide help to the elderly, young people, and people with special needs.

This year, we have chosen St. Mary the Virgin Church in Cleobury Mortimer as the place to host this year’s royal carol service, and I am very much looking forward to welcoming the invitees to this incredibly special, festive service.

As Christmas draws near, I would like to wish you all a very Happy Christmas.