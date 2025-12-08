Shropshire Star
More tables, more bargains at Wellington Christmas Table Top Sale this weekend

It's your last chance to grab a Christmas bargain at Bob's Table Top Sale - and this is the big one!

By contributor Bob Eastwick
Published
Last updated

Our fantastic Christmas Table Top Sale will take place on Saturday (December 13) at the Belmont Hall in Wellington.

This year we’ve managed to squeeze in a few more tables, so there will be even more bargains on offer than usual.

As well as all our regular collectables - coins, banknotes, badges, militaria, and mineral specimens, and our huge range of assorted bric-a-brac, including toys, games, tools, household items, books, CDs and DVDs, many of our regular stallholders will be selling Christmas gifts and decorations of all shapes and sizes.

Chris sells a wide range of interesting collectables plus superb home-made cakes.
We will also have two stalls selling a wide range of home-made cakes, chutney, marmalade, shortbread, truffles and more.

And don’t forget our cafe where you can buy a very reasonably priced cuppa, a sandwich or a full English breakfast!

A busy morning.
