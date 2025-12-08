Ellesmere Autumn Lunch raises record amount

Members of the fundraising committees provided a feast of home cooked main courses, puddings and cheese that were enjoyed by a gathering of 100 guests. A bar was available plus a raffle and jewellery stall.

Organiser, Anne Wignall, said: A meal like this is a result not only of detailed planning by the fundraising groups but is also helped by the generosity of the community, including local businesses, ABP, Hawkins' Butchers, Rodney Stokes, Vermeulen's and Belton Cheese.

Ismay Evans was thanked for running an efficient box office in her fashion shop, which helped the operation to run smoothly. Ellesmere College and its Parents' Society had made a valuable contribution to the event whilst volunteers Clare Fisher and Pam Edwards had offered their food, equipment and expertise yet again.

Age UK NSS and St Mary's Church would like to thank everyone who bought tickets, donated raffle prizes, and supported the event in any way. They intend to work together to plan next year's Autumn Lunch, which will be held on Friday, November 6, 2026.