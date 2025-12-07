Newport Inner Wheel supports the elimination of violence against women

To support “UNiTE and Orange the World” (the campaign to end violence against women) , members of Newport Inner Wheel Club organised a walk through Newport visiting many of our high street shops, businesses and chatting to members of the public.

"Our purpose was to highlight the United Nation’s Women’s initiatives and show our support for this worldwide campaign. Leaflets were issued with information to contact local services if help is needed.

Newport Inner Wheel glows orange

"Our thanks to local people, charity shops, library and independent businesses who were so welcoming and supportive.

"The colour Orange symbolises HOPE for a future free from violence hence the orange glow we displayed."