A pantomime in Oswestry? Oh yes there is!
There’s no place like home – so this December come on down the yellow brick road with Borderland Theatre to see their local pantomime twist on The Wizard of Oz which will have you cheering, laughing, and even singing along.
“It’s not just a show - it’s a celebration of our community,” Danielle Edwards and Jamie Quigley said, “Every costume was stitched by a volunteer, every set piece painted by hand. This is a production made from the heart.”
With two shows on December 13 at The Marches School (Morning: 11.30am, Afternoon: 3pm) and another on December 14 at Welshpool Town Hall (Afternoon: 3pm) there’s no reason to miss out on the fun! Our production features a vibrant cast of children and adults from the local area, many of which are sharing the stage with their own family members, brining a whole new meaning to a family fun panto!
To purchase tickets please visit Ticket Source online at: ticketsource.co.uk/borderlandtheatre or contact us directly on 07872 872617.