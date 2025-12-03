Shropshire Star
Close

A pantomime in Oswestry? Oh yes there is!

There’s no place like home – so this December come on down the yellow brick road with Borderland Theatre to see their local pantomime twist on The Wizard of Oz which will have you cheering, laughing, and even singing along.

By contributor Jamie Quigley
Published
Last updated

“It’s not just a show - it’s a celebration of our community,” Danielle Edwards and Jamie Quigley said, “Every costume was stitched by a volunteer, every set piece painted by hand. This is a production made from the heart.”

With two shows on December 13 at The Marches School (Morning: 11.30am, Afternoon: 3pm) and another on December 14 at Welshpool Town Hall (Afternoon: 3pm) there’s no reason to miss out on the fun! Our production features a vibrant cast of children and adults from the local area, many of which are sharing the stage with their own family members, brining a whole new meaning to a family fun panto!

Claire Jones as the Wicked Witch of the West
Claire Jones as the Wicked Witch of the West

To purchase tickets please visit Ticket Source online at: ticketsource.co.uk/borderlandtheatre or contact us directly on 07872 872617.

Claire Jones and Sam as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda
Claire Jones and Sam as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda
Sam as Glinda the Good Witch
Sam as Glinda the Good Witch