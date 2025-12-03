A pantomime in Oswestry? Oh yes there is!

“It’s not just a show - it’s a celebration of our community,” Danielle Edwards and Jamie Quigley said, “Every costume was stitched by a volunteer, every set piece painted by hand. This is a production made from the heart.”

With two shows on December 13 at The Marches School (Morning: 11.30am, Afternoon: 3pm) and another on December 14 at Welshpool Town Hall (Afternoon: 3pm) there’s no reason to miss out on the fun! Our production features a vibrant cast of children and adults from the local area, many of which are sharing the stage with their own family members, brining a whole new meaning to a family fun panto!

Claire Jones as the Wicked Witch of the West

To purchase tickets please visit Ticket Source online at: ticketsource.co.uk/borderlandtheatre or contact us directly on 07872 872617.

Claire Jones and Sam as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda