Shropshire lacrosse team ranked third nationally at England Lacrosse Challenge Cup

Across a demanding day of fixtures, Moreton Hall produced a series of high-quality performances, including a crucial victory over lacrosse powerhouse Guildford to reach the semi-finals. A narrow defeat to eventual champions Godolphin denied them a place in the final, but the squad responded in style, regrouping to deliver a dominant display in the bronze-medal match and finish third overall.

Moreton Hall's 1st Team

This latest success further cements Moreton Hall’s reputation as one of the leading school lacrosse programmes in the country and builds on recent national honours. The result provides a major confidence boost and valuable big-match experience as the squad turns its focus to the National Schools Lacrosse Championships next term.

Moreton Hall Lacrosse Team

Commenting on the performance, Carina Walsh, Head of Lacrosse, praised the players’ resilience and ambition:

“Finishing third in the country at a competition of this calibre is a fantastic achievement. The girls showed real character to bounce back from a tough semi-final and play some of their best lacrosse of the season. This result puts us in an excellent position as we prepare for National Schools next term.”