Bridgnorth sight loss support group seeks new volunteers

The Bridgnorth Macular Society Support Group gets together on the First Friday of the month, 10am to 11.30am at Bridgnorth Library.

The local group, overseen by sight loss charity the Macular Society, is welcome to everyone, be that new or existing members, those newly diagnosed with macular disease, their family, friends and carers. It a space for people to socialise, share their experiences, and enjoy meeting others over a cup of tea.

Volunteers help to run and co-ordinate the group meetings.

Volunteer Manager at the Macular Society, Lucinda Hardy, said: “The difference that our volunteers make to the lives of many macular disease patients is really beyond measure. Training is provided, and expenses are covered. So, if you have some free time and would be willing to help out, we would love to hear from you.

“We know the peer support can be so helpful and our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.”

An elderly man in a blue jumper and glasses chats to a volunteer at a sight loss event.

Along with the loss of central vision, macular disease is a currently incurable disease that has a devastating impact on other aspects of people’s physical and mental wellbeing. People often liken the loss of their sight to bereavement - it steals their independence, and their ability to see the faces of their loved ones, adding to their social isolation and feelings of loneliness.

Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 700,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

If you would like to become a volunteer with the Bridgnorth support group, please contact Lucinda Hardy on 01264 601 041, or email Lucinda.Hardy@macularsociety.org