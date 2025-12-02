Artists of Whitchurch: Homebuilder to host photography gallery at development

The free-to-attend gallery will be open to visitors from 2pm until 4pm, with representatives from David Wilson Homes and the society greeting guests as they view images chosen to complement the show home on the development and display the group's skills. Guests will include the Mayor of Whitchurch, Cllr Rose Hall, who will be in attendance from 3pm.

Marc Brimble, Cafe Creative and Chairman of Whitchurch Photographic Society, said: “My fellow Creatives and I have put together a series of images that display visual impact or tell a story and were chosen to complement the special space in which they will be exhibited. They reflect our interests and demonstrate our passion and love of art and photography.

“Joining Whitchurch Photographic Society and becoming Chairman of such a great club has been a real pleasure and honour. We hope that all the guests and visitors to our exhibition will enjoy it.”

The Whitchurch Photographic Society was founded in 1962 by local photographic enthusiasts to share photographic knowledge, which still continues today in a diverse and changing format with like-minded members from North Shropshire and South Cheshire.

The group contains people with many interests who range from beginners to experienced photographers.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are proud to welcome the Whitchurch Photographic Society to our Clockmakers development. It is one of the many fantastic community organisations that the area is home to.”

The gallery, which will take place at the Clockmakers development on Tilstock Road, will be free of charge and open to all members of the public.

Those interested in finding out more about the photographers that will be showcased can visit the website of the Whitchurch Photographic Society.