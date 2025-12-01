Telford business supports The Christmas Smile Project

Instead of distributing customer Christmas gifts this year, the customised workwear provider has donated over £1,000 worth of beanies in their customers’ names as part of their commitment to supporting the wider community.

In addition to the Beechfield beanies, colleagues at MyWorkwear have also purchased a selection of gifts for the charity ranging from children's toys and books through to biscuits and chocolates for adults.

Speaking of the donation, James Worthington, Co-Owner at MyWorkwear said: “We’re really pleased to be working with The Christmas Smile Project again this year, having worked with them since 2019. We know that there are more vulnerable people in the local area than ever and being able to support them, along with our customers, means a lot to us as a business.”

Members of the MyWorkwear team pictured with their Christmas Smile Project donations.

Kate Phillips, Founder and Director at the Christmas Smile Project said: “We are touched that MyWorkwear staff and customers are supporting us again this year. Their donation of 450 beanies and other gifts will be greatly appreciated by many members of our community who would otherwise have nothing to unwrap on Christmas morning. Without the help and support of our local community and businesses The Christmas Smile Project would not be as successful as it is."