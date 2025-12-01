Barclay Gardens Home to host festive Christmas fete in Donnington

The event takes place on Saturday, December 6, from 2pm to 4pm, promising an afternoon filled with festive cheer, seasonal treats, and plenty of family-friendly fun.

Visitors can look forward to:

Festive stalls offering handmade gifts, crafts, and decorations

Seasonal refreshments to warm up the winter afternoon

A joyful atmosphere with Christmas music and community spirit

Barclay Gardens Christmas Fete

Organisers at Barclay Gardens say the fete is the perfect opportunity to get into the holiday mood, meet neighbours, and support local makers and bakers. With something for all ages, the event is open to everyone in Donnington and beyond.