Barclay Gardens Home to host festive Christmas fete in Donnington
Coverage Care’s Barclay Gardens Home in Donnington will be transformed into a winter wonderland this weekend as the community comes together for its annual Christmas Fete.
The event takes place on Saturday, December 6, from 2pm to 4pm, promising an afternoon filled with festive cheer, seasonal treats, and plenty of family-friendly fun.
Visitors can look forward to:
Festive stalls offering handmade gifts, crafts, and decorations
Seasonal refreshments to warm up the winter afternoon
A joyful atmosphere with Christmas music and community spirit
Organisers at Barclay Gardens say the fete is the perfect opportunity to get into the holiday mood, meet neighbours, and support local makers and bakers. With something for all ages, the event is open to everyone in Donnington and beyond.